FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $22.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2026 earnings at $25.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.43.

NFLX opened at $332.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.48. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $538.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Netflix by 173.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

