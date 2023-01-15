Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after buying an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 779.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,167,000 after purchasing an additional 317,666 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 205,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $335.98 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.