Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Raised to $4.75

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Gatos Silver and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Gatos Silver stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

About Gatos Silver

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.