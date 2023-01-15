GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of JOB opened at $0.54 on Friday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.
About GEE Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.