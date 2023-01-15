GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JOB opened at $0.54 on Friday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

