Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Heather White Sells 5,225 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Genpact Stock Performance

G stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

About Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Genpact by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genpact by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $2,219,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

