George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.87

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$156.87 and traded as high as C$172.46. George Weston shares last traded at C$171.89, with a volume of 126,174 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$167.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$3.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 10.9399997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In other news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total value of C$25,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,311,180. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,960,991.69. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $62,066 and have sold 35,732 shares valued at $5,893,821.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

