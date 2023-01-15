Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

