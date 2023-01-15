Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $396,782.89 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 246,449 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $396,782.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,734,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,942,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of DNA opened at $1.86 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,241,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 291,106 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.