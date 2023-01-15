Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Gogo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Gogo has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 72.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $897,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gogo by 281.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 134,064 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 298.8% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 534,996 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

