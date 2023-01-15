GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGDF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

