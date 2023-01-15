GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GoGold Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GLGDF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.
About GoGold Resources
