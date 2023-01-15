GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GLGDF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

About GoGold Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.