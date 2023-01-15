Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 340,207 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 340,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,211,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of CME Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Shares of CME opened at $175.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.24. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

