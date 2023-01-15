Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $47,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after acquiring an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $202,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,836,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $183,292,000 after buying an additional 108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,219,000 after buying an additional 308,364 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.78 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.