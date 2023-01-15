Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 503,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of EOG Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

