Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,405,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,013,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 3.47% of O-I Glass as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in O-I Glass by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in O-I Glass by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in O-I Glass by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE OI opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.