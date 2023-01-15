Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Lam Research worth $44,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.05.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $473.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.85 and a 200 day moving average of $432.41. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $730.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

