Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $57,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.83 and a 200 day moving average of $241.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $331.15.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

