Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $67,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $245.88 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $313.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.44.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

