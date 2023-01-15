Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Newmont were worth $53,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $54.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

