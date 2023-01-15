Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $46.04 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $46,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

