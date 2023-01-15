Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $65.65 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $65,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.64 and its 200-day moving average is $206.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.