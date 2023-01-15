Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $74.37 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $74,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

