Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 746,423 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $42,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.84.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

