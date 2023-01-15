Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $48.67 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,673,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of BlackRock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.43.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $753.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $718.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $858.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

