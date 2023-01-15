Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $52.47 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 918,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,471,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Corteva as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

