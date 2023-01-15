Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $52.75 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 676,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of ES opened at $84.02 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

