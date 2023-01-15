Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $73.73 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 443,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,729,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.44% of STERIS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in STERIS by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $202.03 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,836.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.