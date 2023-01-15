Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,223,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,332,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

