Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,051,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 665,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 442,754 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 593,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 438,286 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of MET stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

