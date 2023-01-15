Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 419,341 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 419,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,141,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Zoetis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. American National Bank increased its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $207.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

