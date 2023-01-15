Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,425 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KLA were worth $46,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $2,205,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $420.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.66. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $445.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.94.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.