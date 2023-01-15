Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 41,774 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,774 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Sempra worth $54,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sempra by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,309,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.11.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $160.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.16. Sempra has a 1-year low of $129.69 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

