Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,184 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.21% of Weyerhaeuser worth $44,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

