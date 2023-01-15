Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 626 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Ecolab worth $45,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,794,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,940,000 after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

NYSE:ECL opened at $154.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $221.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

