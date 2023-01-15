Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $49.71 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 265,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $258.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.22 and a 200-day moving average of $231.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $311.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

