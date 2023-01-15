Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $55.65 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,445,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 484,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 53,497 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 62.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

