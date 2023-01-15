Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,107,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of AvalonBay Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day moving average is $184.62. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

