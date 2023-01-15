Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 599,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,408,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.