Grindr (NYSE:GRND) versus GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Financial Survey

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and GDS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A GDS $1.23 billion 3.78 -$184.02 million ($1.39) -17.84

Analyst Ratings

Grindr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grindr and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A GDS 0 5 4 0 2.44

GDS has a consensus price target of $40.34, indicating a potential upside of 62.65%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Grindr.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -36.88% -2.91% GDS -17.87% -6.84% -2.20%

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GDS beats Grindr on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

