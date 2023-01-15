GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Acquires 9 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.26) per share, for a total transaction of £127.53 ($155.37).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Emma Walmsley acquired 8 shares of GSK stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,396 ($17.01) per share, for a total transaction of £111.68 ($136.06).

GSK opened at GBX 1,434.60 ($17.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.78). The company has a market capitalization of £58.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,316.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,419.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,462.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.25) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.45) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.19) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.27) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.50).

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

