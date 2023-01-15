GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.44. GTX shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 126,674 shares trading hands.

GTX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

