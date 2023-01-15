GYL Financial Synergies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,772,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,272,000 after acquiring an additional 269,104 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 57.2% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 96,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 292,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $41.86 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

