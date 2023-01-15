Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.2 %

HAL stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $1,941,186. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $677,566,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Halliburton by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

