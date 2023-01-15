Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of HALO opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 646,475 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after buying an additional 438,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 410,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

