Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.30. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 90,232 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.