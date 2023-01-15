Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Hannover Rück from €133.70 ($143.76) to €149.50 ($160.75) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Shares of HVRRF opened at $189.76 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average is $152.30.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

