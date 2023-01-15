Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,910 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,472,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,054,000 after purchasing an additional 163,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,935,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,322,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

