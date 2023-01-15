Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $245.36 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

