Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 828 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 168.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.6 %

AEP opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

