Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $160.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12-month low of $129.69 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.11.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

